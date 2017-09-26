Offshore Shipping Online

    Topaz Energy and Marine wins contract in Azerbaijan

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 26, 2017

    Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a contract with global energy company Total to support its operations in the Azerbaijani market.
     
    Total E&P Absheron is operating on behalf of JOCAP, joint operating company for the Absheron project, a joint venture between SOCAR (50%) and TOTAL (50%)
     
    Topaz will supply its anchor-handling vessel Topaz Triumph to service one workover and one development well in the Absheron offshore field. The work is estimated to take more than one year. 


     
     

