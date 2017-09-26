Topaz Energy and Marine wins contract in Azerbaijan

Topaz Energy and Marine wins contract in AzerbaijanContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 26, 2017
Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a contract with global energy company Total to support its operations in the Azerbaijani market.
Total E&P Absheron is operating on behalf of JOCAP, joint operating company for the Absheron project, a joint venture between SOCAR (50%) and TOTAL (50%)
Topaz will supply its anchor-handling vessel Topaz Triumph to service one workover and one development well in the Absheron offshore field. The work is estimated to take more than one year.
