Topaz Energy and Marine wins contract in Azerbaijan

Topaz Energy and Marine has secured a contract with global energy company Total to support its operations in the Azerbaijani market.



Total E&P Absheron is operating on behalf of JOCAP, joint operating company for the Absheron project, a joint venture between SOCAR (50%) and TOTAL (50%)



Topaz will supply its anchor-handling vessel Topaz Triumph to service one workover and one development well in the Absheron offshore field. The work is estimated to take more than one year.







