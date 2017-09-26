Oceanteam appoints new CFO

Company News

Jos van Dijk has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Oceanteam, the Norwegian-Dutch offshore service provider listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

The appointment of Mr Van Dijk follows the departure of former CFO Torbjorn Skulstad in November 2016 and the suspension of interim CFO Wilhelm Bohn in July 2017.

As a Group CFO Van Dijk will report to non-executive director Diederik Legger who was appointed in July 2017, representing Oceanteam's bondholders.

