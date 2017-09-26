Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Key role for Jan de Nul in Canadian cable project

    Projects and Operations // September 26, 2017

    Canada's federal government has declared that an undersea cable project to boost power reliability in Prince Edward Island has been completed.

    Jan De Nul installed the submarine cable using the cable installation vessel Isaac Newton.

    The Northumberland Strait Submarine Transmission System project will boost transmission capacity into the island province and reduce its reliance on diesel and oil-fired generation, the federal government said.

    The two 180MW underwater cables that stretch between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were energized on 29 August.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers