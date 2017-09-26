Key role for Jan de Nul in Canadian cable project

Key role for Jan de Nul in Canadian cable projectProjects and Operations // September 26, 2017
Canada's federal government has declared that an undersea cable project to boost power reliability in Prince Edward Island has been completed.
Jan De Nul installed the submarine cable using the cable installation vessel Isaac Newton.
The Northumberland Strait Submarine Transmission System project will boost transmission capacity into the island province and reduce its reliance on diesel and oil-fired generation, the federal government said.
The two 180MW underwater cables that stretch between New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were energized on 29 August.
