Q7000 to start sea trials

Q7000 to start sea trialsVessel & ROV News
// September 26, 2017
Q7000, Helix Energy Solutions Group's DP3 well intervention vessel will start sea trials in the South China Sea this week.
Q7000 is an evolution of the Q4000 and Q5000 vessels currently operational in the US Gulf of Mexico.
The new unit is designed with harsh environment conditions in mind and will provide a stable platform for a wide variety of tasks including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing as well as subsea construction activities.
