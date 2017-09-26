Applanix unveils POSPac Cloud for mobile mapping

Equipment & Technology

Applanix has introduced POSPac Cloud software for directly georeferencing data collected from cameras, LiDAR, multi-beam sonar and other sensors on mobile platforms.

An online version of Applanix’ GNSS-Aided Inertial POSPac MMS post-processing desktop software, POSPac Cloud is optimized for air, land and marine environments and platforms and is compatible with a variety of mapping sensors such as LiDAR and cameras.

Featuring Trimble CenterPoint RTX post-processing service for centimeter-level positioning without base stations, POSPac Cloud enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to seamless integrate high-accuracy Direct Georeferencing as part of the overall mobile mapping value chain.

“Working closely with our OEM customers in the air, land, and marine markets we have incorporated their feedback into an on-demand processing solution that can meet performance, ease-of-use, and price point requirements in many application areas,” said Joe Hutton, Director of Inertial Products at Applanix. “From the end user perspective, the highest accuracy now becomes a push button operation when and where it is needed.”

POSPac Cloud is expected to be available worldwide in the first quarter of 2018 through the Applanix sales channels.

