Tampnet increases coverage in North Sea

Tampnet, the provider of high-capacity, low latency telecommunication infrastructure and services for the offshore oil and gas and maritime industry, has increased by more than 30 per cent its offshore 4G LTE coverage.

The coverage increase consists of eight new 4G LTE base stations, most of which are in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Managing Director – North Sea, Per Atle Sørensen, said “With increased coverage comes additional customers, and the technology continues to perform according to, if not beyond our expectations. A recent example with an FPSO for one of the major operators shows we can deliver a non-contended, symmetrical 10Mb Ethernet connection at a distance of 54km. The omni antenna deals with both the rotation and pitch & roll of the vessel and brings the round trip delay down from 600ms (VSAT) to 40ms.”

In addition to adding marine coverage to rigs and vessels in key areas, nearly all base stations are installed such that they provide internal coverage on the host platform. This enables the platforms for the future, making them capable of utilizing more efficient operational work methods such as remote monitoring and maintenance, remote mobility workers, Machine-to-Machine communication, predictive maintenance sensors, big data analysis and other digitalization processes.

Tampnet CEO, Per Helge Svensson said “It has been part of our strategy from day one to build a robust and future proof network, capable of taking on and enabling the future needs in the industry. Our network has developed tremendously during the last few years, and I would dare to say there are no limitations as to what this network can be utilized for. The infrastructure and coverage is there, now it is up to the oil companies, service

companies and the maritime sector to take the possibilities in to use, and to digitalize the industry.”

