Institute of Engineering and Technology publishes 'Code of Practice – Cyber Security for Ships' September 25, 2017
The Institute of Engineering and Technology with the support of the UK Government's Department for Transport (DfT) and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has produced a 'Code of Practice – Cyber Security for Ships.'
The code does not set out specific technical or construction standards for ship systems but provides a useful management framework that can be used to reduce the risk of cyber incidents.
The Code of Practice provides actionable advice on:
• developing a cyber security assessment and plan to manage risk;
• handling security breaches and incidents; and
• highlighting national and international standards used.
The code is to be used with organisation’s risk management systems and subsequent business planning and works with the ‘Cyber security for ports and port systems code of practice’.
It code is intended to be read by board members of organisations which own vessels as well as the senior officers on board and others responsible for the operation of maritime information and operational technology.
