Maintenance work on Nord Stream gas pipeline completed

Nord Stream completed annual maintenance works on its twin gas pipelines between September 11 and 22.

After the temporary shutdown of both lines, gas transmission from the company's upstream partner rhas resumed and the full capacity of the pipeline system is now available again.

Nord Stream AG’s Maintenance Director Olivier Escola said “For the fifth consecutive year, Nord Stream has successfully completed all maintenance activities that require an interruption of gas transport. Our operations and maintenance teams and our contractors have carried out these planned activities safely and on time, and contributed to a reliable, safe, and efficient gas supply to European markets.”

“Regular maintenance work is an essential part of Nord Stream’s long-term Pipeline Integrity Management Strategy. Our technological and engineering expertise is reflected in our operational history. Since the start of operation of our pipeline system, we have reliably fulfilled all transport nominations. The regular maintenance works completed today ensure the reliability of the pipeline system,” Mario Nullmeier, Compliance Director at Nord Stream AG, said.

The schedule for the maintenance activities was agreed and coordinated with Nord Stream’s upstream and downstream transmission system operators well in advance. The temporary interruption of supplies was factored into the nominations of gas to be transported via the Nord Stream Pipelines to downstream European partners.

