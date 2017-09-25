VBMS signs preferred supplier agreement for Triton Knoll windfarm

VBMS signs preferred supplier agreement for Triton Knoll windfarmContracts, Tenders and Rates // September 25, 2017
Royal Boskalis Westminster's subsidiary VBMS has signed a Preferred Supplier and Early Works Agreement for the supply and installation of the export and inter-array cables for the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm in the UK.
The project will be executed in consortium with NKT Cables.
The likely contract value for Boskalis is estimated to be approximately Euros 80 million.
The award is subject to financial close, which is expected to take place in Q2 2018.
The project scope includes two 50km export cables and 97 66kV inter-array cables which will be installed with two of VBMS' own cablelay vessels.
Project execution is scheduled for 2020.
