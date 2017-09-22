M2 Subsea unveils purpose-built test tank in Aberdeenshire

Vessel & ROV News

//

M2 Subsea, the independent provider of ROV services, has unveiled its recently commissioned purpose-built test tank at the company’s base in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.



The indoor fresh water tank, which can hold 73,600 litres of water, has been created for the primary purpose of testing ROVs and ancillary equipment. The facility will allow the company to be in total control from the planning to completion of asset testing, ensuring the quality and rapid turnaround of results before they are deployed for both domestic and international projects.



The tank is commercially available for subsea manufacturers and service providers to rent, along with or without M2 Subsea’s ROV fleet. The facility has already been successfully used by Acteon Group for product testing.



Located within M2 Subsea’s existing workshop, the test tank measures 8m x 4m x 2.3m and can accommodate work-class and observation ROVs.

It also has a gantry crane which has a SWL of 15 tonnes and an independent 415 V three-phase 200a power supply to accommodate testing equipment.

2 tonne and 16 tonne forklifts are also onsite at all times for any unloading and loading requirements.



M² Subsea chief executive officer Mike Arnold said: “The commissioning of the test tank offering at our Aberdeen base is a great benefit to M² Subsea. The facility provides us and the local subsea market with a high-quality area for the wet testing of new equipment and will allow for us to test assets more quickly and effectively.



“The tank provides M² Subsea with complete control over the testing process and enables us to deliver clients exactly to their requirements, ensuring the quality they receive is to our high standards. We are also able to access the data gathered and provide reports in an efficient manner as there are no third-party data companies involved. This will prove invaluable and ensure that we are continually improving our services across the oil and gas industry as well as for the renewable and decommissioning sectors.”



Based in Aberdeen with bases in Newcastle and Houston, M² Subsea is the largest independent provider of ROV services, focused on reducing costs and risks to meet the demands of the low oil price environment.



More articles from this category

More news

Seacor Maya gets DP and hybrid propulsion upgrade Vessel & ROV News //

Palfinger Marine introduces new fast rescue boat Vessel & ROV News //

M2 Subsea unveils purpose-built test tank in Aberdeenshire Vessel & ROV News //

Swissco finds a White Knight Company News //

Unique Group signs agreement with INNOVO Company News //

Seanamic appoints new CEO and makes management changes Company News //

ESS bags Hornsea Project One seabed clearance project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wilhelmsen becomes majority shareholder in NorSea Group Company News //

EMGS reports multi-client sales in the Barents Sea Company News //

Nam Cheong disposes on non-core asset Company News //

Olympic Subsea's results adversely affected by restructuring Company News //

Study claims UK oil and gas reserves may last only a decade News //

DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo Link Projects and Operations //

Resolve Marine mobilises vessels for post-hurricane work Company News //