Palfinger Marine introduces new fast rescue boat

Palfinger Marine introduces new fast rescue boatVessel & ROV News // September 22, 2017
Palfinger Marine has unveiled a new fast rescue craft (FRC), the FRSQ 630.
The GRP hull is based on Harding’s bestselling fast rescue craft (Harding having merged with Palfinger Marine in 2016). A deep V-shape design ensures a soft ride at speed and in rough sea and also provide excellent control in sharp, high-speed turns.
The streamlined and aft angled console is based on innovative and well-proven designs from Palfinger Marine's range of rigid console boats, including a helm designed for safety and excellent ergonomics.
The vessel can be delivered with waterjets ranging from 144 to 258 hp and can achieve speeds of up to 34 knots. It has the capacity to carry up to 15 people including stretcher.
