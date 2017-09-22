Seacor Maya gets DP and hybrid propulsion upgrade

MEXMAR, Seacor's joint venture in Mexico, is to upgrade the vessel Seacor Maya with a hybrid power solution designed by Kongsberg in order to enable the vessel to meet strict environmental regulations by reducing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions, reducing operating costs through reduced fuel consumption.

Kongsberg has been selected as the single supplier for the delivery, supply and integration of an energy storage system with a custom-designed Energy Control System (ECS), The ship's existing K-Pos DP-22 dynamic pisitioning system and K-Chief 700 IAS automation sytsem will also be upgarded.

The upgraded K-Pos DP-22 system functions include power load monitoring and blackout prevention. The system will display all battery data including capacity and status.

The ECS is made possible by combining existing and upgraded K-Pos, K-Chief and K-Thrust functionality. Core components of the system include dynamic load prediction, dynamic inertia control and dynamic hybrid control combined with an automatic start/stop strategy.

This optimisation enables significant fuel efficiency while also extending battery life, lowering lifetime costs and maximising the investment in hybrid power. The contract includes an option for a second vessel.

“On completion of the upgrade, Seacor Maya will have one of the most advanced powertrain solutions of any vessel," said Tim Clerc, Manager of Engineering, Seacor Marine. “The hybrid power solution has the potential to significantly reduce operational costs while at the same time provide access to new functionality for improved safety and effectiveness of DP operations."

