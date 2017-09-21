ESS bags Hornsea Project One seabed clearance project

ESS bags Hornsea Project One seabed clearance projectContracts, Tenders and Rates // September 21, 2017
Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has been awarded a seabed clearance project on what will be the world’s largest offshore windfarm.
The project scope for the Hornsea Project One export cables is the latest in a number of renewable energy sector awards secured by the company.
ESS will deploy its SCAR2 seabed system along a 25m corridor from an anchor handling vessel on behalf of client Tideway BV.
Mobilising from Sunderland, ESS will also complete survey and boulder grabbing work scopes from a second vessel.
The project is expected to last 90 days and is the second largest of its type awarded to Banchory-based ESS to date.
