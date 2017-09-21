Seanamic appoints new CEO and makes management changes

Seanamic Group has appointed a new Group CEO amid a suite of management changes.



Martin Barnes will assume the position with immediate effect, having successfully managed the acquisition of IMES International by the group in 2016. He takes over from David Cooper, who has led the group on an interim basis since 2016.



Mr Cooper will also step down from the role of Managing Director of Caley Ocean Systems, to an engineering advisory role. The company is now led by Douglas Morrison, who has latterly worked as the firm’s Project Director. In addition, Keith Hamill has been appointed as Caley’s Sales Director.



The group has also appointed Charlie Backhouse to lead the new UK office of Umbilicals International, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Mr Backhouse joins the Group from JDR Cable Systems, where he was in charge of running international operations.



David Pridden, Chairman of the Seanamic Group, said: “David Cooper has shown unstinting loyalty to the Seanamic Group and Caley Ocean Systems for a number of years. He ensured the group thrived during turbulent times, and his steady leadership of Caley has positioned it as an internationally recognised provider of offshore handling systems for the energy, oceanographic science, seismic and naval defence industries. Martin, Douglas, Keith and Charlie bring a wealth of experience to their new positions, and I look forward to seeing the Group strengthen and grow under their leadership.”



