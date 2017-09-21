Unique Group signs agreement with INNOVO

Unique Group has entered into a cooperation agreement with UK-based INNOVO. As part of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to provide sales and rental equipment and engineering solutions for the marine and oil and gas markets in the Middle East and SouthEast Asia.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, INNOVO provides professional services and equipment for the renewables, oil and gas and marine business sectors. it is best known for designing the first fully electric-drive cable laying system, and offers a wide range of products, including jack-up systems that are designed and built in-house, modular pontoons and cable laying equipment, such as a powered reel drive system, spooler and modular carousel system. The firm also provides specialised engineering solutions for subsea and offshore applications.



“This agreement is significant for Unique Group," said Sahil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer at Unique Group. “We are always looking for opportunities to upgrade our inventory with the addition of products by establishing new partnerships.

"INNOVO is an established market leader with the best-in-quality cable laying equipment, modular jack-up systems, and pipeline repair systems. Through this partnership, we look forward to an enhanced offering for our customers in Middle East and Asia.”

Stefano Malagodi, Director of INNOVO, said “We are pleased to partner with Unique Group, who have established themselves as a leading engineering solutions provider worldwide. With our collective engineering expertise and technical support skills we will be able to mobilise our systems for some major projects in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions more efficiently.”

