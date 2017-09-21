Swissco finds a White Knight

Swissco finds a White KnightCompany News // September 21, 2017
The Judicial Managers at Swissco Holdings Limited in Singpaore have confirmed that a number of wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company have on entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with Asian Strategic Turnaround Ventures Pte Ltd.
The companies in question are: Swissco International Pte Ltd; Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd; Swissco Maritime Pte Ltd; Swissco Ship Services Pte Ltd; Swissco Asia Pte Ltd; and Singapore Marine Logistics Pte.
The companies have entered into the agreeement in relation to the proposed disposal of a substantial part of the group's offshore support vessels division.
