Swissco finds a White Knight

The Judicial Managers at Swissco Holdings Limited in Singpaore have confirmed that a number of wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company have on entered into a master sale and purchase agreement with Asian Strategic Turnaround Ventures Pte Ltd.

The companies in question are: Swissco International Pte Ltd; Swissco Offshore Pte Ltd; Swissco Maritime Pte Ltd; Swissco Ship Services Pte Ltd; Swissco Asia Pte Ltd; and Singapore Marine Logistics Pte.

The companies have entered into the agreeement in relation to the proposed disposal of a substantial part of the group's offshore support vessels division.

