Nam Cheong disposes on non-core asset

Company News

//

Nam Cheong Limited has confirmed that Nam Cheong Property Pte Ltd (NCPPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will grant an Option to Purchase to a third party purchaser in relation to the sale of its office lots located at Unit #41-01, Unit #41- 02 and Unit #41-03 of 8 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec Tower Three, Singapore.

The consideration for the proposed disposal is S$25,040,560.

More articles from this category

More news

Swissco finds a White Knight Company News //

Unique Group signs agreement with INNOVO Company News //

Seanamic appoints new CEO and makes management changes Company News //

ESS bags Hornsea Project One seabed clearance project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wilhelmsen becomes majority shareholder in NorSea Group Company News //

EMGS reports multi-client sales in the Barents Sea Company News //

Nam Cheong disposes on non-core asset Company News //

Olympic Subsea's results adversely affected by restructuring Company News //

Study claims UK oil and gas reserves may last only a decade News //

DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo Link Projects and Operations //

Resolve Marine mobilises vessels for post-hurricane work Company News //

Crewzer catamarans delivered to Seacor Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Fugro establishes centre of excellence for hydrography in Houston Company News //