Crewzer catamarans delivered to Seacor Marine

Vessel & ROV News

//

Naval architect Incat Crowther has confirmed the delivery of Seacor Marine’s latest CrewZer Class catamarans, Seacor Puma and Seacor Panther.

The vessels were built by Astillleros Armon in Spain and are unique in their capability to transfer personnel and equipment to offshore platforms at maximum speeds in excess of 40 knots.

The new design has 30 per cent more deadweight capacity than its predecessor design, whilst offering equivalent service speeds.

The new units retain the structure and certification for 150 passengers of their predecessors, but are fitted out in a more comfortable 76 seat configuration with an overnight crew cabin.

All 76 passengers are accommodated in large reclining seats, fitted with privacy partitions, reading lights and device charging ports, equivalent to long haul Business Class.

The main deck also features a hospital, ship’s utility room, self-service café bar and four passenger bathrooms. Modern surfaces, furnishings and LED lighting complete the comfortable experience.

Upstairs, the wheelhouse is ergonomic and functional with dedicated work spaces. Vision over both ends of the vessel is excellent from the forward and aft control stations.

Crew are housed below deck in spacious, comfortable accommodations. The port hull features a fully-equipped galley, crew mess, two twin cabins and a bathroom. The starboard cabin has five twin cabins and a bathroom.

Fitted with four Cummins QSK95 main engines, each producing 4,000hp (2,983kW) driving Hamilton Jet HT-810 waterjets, Seacor Puma and Panther have a top speed of 42 knots.

On-station maneuvering is enhanced through a pair of retractable bow thrusters. Electrical power is provided by two Cummins QSM-11 generators in addition to a deck-mounted standby genset. The DP-2 ABS-classed vessels are also fitted with Class 1 fire-fighting equipment.

