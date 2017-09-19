Resolve Marine mobilises vessels for post-hurricane work

Resolve Marine mobilises vessels for post-hurricane workCompany News // September 19, 2017
Resolve Marine says that, given the magnitude of the devastation created by Hurricane Irma, it has mobilized its 220ft command control and response Vessel, Hawk Explorer.
The vessel is equipped to provide accommodations to clients’ survey teams. The vessel is also equipped with its own helicopter pad and will have a floating small boat dock alongside.
A small transfer skiff RIB, for bottom/sidescan survey and divers with basic scuba HP compressors for subsea inspections will also be onboard the vessel.
Resolve is also mobilizing numerous crane barges of all sizes, including a large crane barge that will be responding to the hurricane disaster.
It is also mobilizing smaller crane barges and tugs.
The equipment will be available in southern Florida and throughout the Caribbean.
