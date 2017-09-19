DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo Link

Projects and Operations

//

DeepOcean has completed cable lay operations in the first offshore phase of the new Nemo Link interconnector.

The company used the vessel Maersk Connector with its innovative dual basket carousel.

This was the first project to utilise the dual basket, which loaded and then installed two 59km HVDC cables simultaneously from a single carousel footprint.

This was also the first time any installation has been conducted from such a carousel system.

The project now moves to the next phase where DeepOcean’s Havila Phoenix, with T3200 trencher, will bury the HVDC bundle, before both vessels return in early 2018 to complete the cable installation project across the English Channel.

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo Link Projects and Operations //

Resolve Marine mobilises vessels for post-hurricane work Company News //

Crewzer catamarans delivered to Seacor Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Fugro establishes centre of excellence for hydrography in Houston Company News //

CTruk strengthens workboat credentials with latest WFSV Vessel & ROV News //

Colombo Dockyard lays keel of new cable lay vessel Yard News //

Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbine Equipment & Technology //

Vard cablelayer design selected by Japanese company Vessel & ROV News //

Norsafe working with Kongsberg on USV Vessel & ROV News //

Mermaid Maritime secures cable survey contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SAL Heavy Lift closes SAL Offshore BV Company News //

Technip bags EPCI contract from Hurricane Energy Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gardline secures projects in the Asia Pacific Region Contracts, Tenders and Rates //