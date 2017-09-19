DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo Link

DeepOcean completes first phase of Nemo LinkProjects and Operations // September 19, 2017
DeepOcean has completed cable lay operations in the first offshore phase of the new Nemo Link interconnector.
The company used the vessel Maersk Connector with its innovative dual basket carousel.
This was the first project to utilise the dual basket, which loaded and then installed two 59km HVDC cables simultaneously from a single carousel footprint.
This was also the first time any installation has been conducted from such a carousel system.
The project now moves to the next phase where DeepOcean’s Havila Phoenix, with T3200 trencher, will bury the HVDC bundle, before both vessels return in early 2018 to complete the cable installation project across the English Channel.
More articles from this category