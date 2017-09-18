Offshore Shipping Online

    Colombo Dockyard lays keel of new cable lay vessel

    Yard News // September 18, 2017

    Colombo Dockyard PLC laid the keel of a cable lay vessel for Kokusai Cable Ship Co Ltd on 7 September 2017.

    This will be the largest vessel (contract value wise as well as length wise) to be built by the yard.

    The vessel is intended for cable installation and repair work on optical cables as well as power cables. It has a cable carrying capacity of 5,000 tonnes. For handling of power cables, the forward tank has been fitted with a carousel system with a spooling arm.

