CTruk strengthens workboat credentials with latest WFSV

CTruk Boats has handed over the second boat in a two-boat order from CWind.

Like her sister vessel CWindArtimus, which was handed over in June, the latest MPC22, CWindSpirit, has Volvo Penta Integrated Propulsion System (IPS) that reduces fuel consumption compared with alternatives, produces less CO2 emissions, offers extra manoeuvrability and bollard pull and provides a longer cruising range and enables a higher top speed. The IPS, controlled by joystick and driving twin propellers, also offers improved dynamic positioning.

CWIndSpirit has a composite twin-hull with 7.6m beam and 1.25m draft. It has a 20 tonne flexible payload capability and the ability to carry 24,000 litres of fuel.

