Technip bags EPCI contract from Hurricane Energy

Technip bags EPCI contract from Hurricane EnergyContracts, Tenders and Rates // September 15, 2017
TechnipFMC has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract by Hurricane Energy PLC.
The contract covers the provision of subsea equipment including umbilicals, risers, flowlines and the subsea production system for the Lancaster Early Production System (EPS) Project.
In addition, TechnipFMC will also install the subsea equipment, turret buoy and mooring system. The contract will be executed as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) project.
