SAL Heavy Lift closes SAL Offshore BV

SAL Heavy Lift has confirmed that it is closing its business unit SAL Offshore BV.

In a statement, the company said the offshore market "has been undergoing challenging times," with significant reductions in projects worldwide.

"Such conditions have made it difficult for SAL Offshore to obtain a sustainable and profitable foothold in the market," the company said. "SAL Heavy Lift GmbH as owner and shareholder of SAL Offshore BV has therefore decided to change strategy and its approach to the offshore market, resulting in the closure of the office Delft, The Netherlands."

The company went on to say that the closure of the SAL Offshore BV office "does not spell the end for SAL in the offshore markets."

The company will continue to offer offshore installation services with its DP2 vessel Lone and/or other vessel.

In future, all offshore activity will be handled by the company's marine orojects team at its office in Hamburg.

SAL will continue with its presence in The Netherlands. An office focusing on shipping activities will be established in Rotterdam and be run by Matthieu Moerman, Erik ter Horst and Michiel Rijckaert, all of whom are already well known SAL representatives in the Benelux region.

