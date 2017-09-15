Mermaid Maritime secures cable survey contract

Mermaid Maritime secures cable survey contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // September 15, 2017
Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited has announced that its Middle East business unit has been awarded a long-term cable survey contract in the Middle East with an estimated value of US$7 million.
The project, due to commence in the third quarter of 2017, will involve use of a chartered-in vessel with geophysical survey personnel, equipment and a survey class ROV onboard, carrying out survey of a submarine cable network for an upstream oil and gas company in the Middle East.
The duration of the contract is approximately 21 months with an option for further cable inspection work at additional rates.
