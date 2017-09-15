Norsafe working with Kongsberg on USV

Vessel & ROV News

//

Norsafe says it is working with Kongsberg to develop an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) to act as a combined autonomous and data collection platform with different sensors.

Kongsberg selected Norsafe as a partner for the manufacturing of the USV.

Suitable for military and commercial maritime use, the USV has been designed to be robust and durable with easy servicing and the flexibility to allow for fast equipment changeovers. It is also designed for simple transportation either by road trailer or containerised on deck.

“We are delighted that Kongsberg approached us to take part in this joint initiative. Unmanned vessels are certainly useful in certain circumstances, especially in dangerous situations where the risk to human life is great.” said Dag Songedal, CEO for Norsafe.

