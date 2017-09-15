Vard cablelayer design selected by Japanese company

Vard cablelayer design selected by Japanese companyVessel & ROV News // September 15, 2017
Vard Holdings Limited has confirmed that it is the designer of a cable lay vessel for Kokusai Cable Ship Co Ltd in Japan.
The contract for the vessel was awarded to Vard by Colombo Dockyard, who will build the vessel.
The Vard 9 01 is designed for efficient installation and repair of subsea telecom cables. It is also prepared for the expanding power cable installation market by incorporating a high capacity below-deck cable carousel.
Built in full accordance with ClassNK and Japanese flag regulations as well as all relevant international safety and environmental standards, the vessel will have diesel-electric propulsion, class 2 dynamic positioning and large cable tanks combined with a 2,000-tonnes capacity carousel. The total cable carrying capacity is 5,000 tonnes. The outfitting also comprises a dual cable lay system, A-frame, plough and trenching remotely operated vehicle.
The keel laying ceremony for the vessel was held in Colombo on 7 September 2017. It will be delivered in 2019.
