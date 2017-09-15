Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbine

Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbineEquipment & Technology
// September 15, 2017
Sabella has completed the replacement of a new dry mate connector at the end of the export cable connecting the D10 tidal turbine to the coast of Ushant.
The operation was carried out using Olympic Taurus, a multipurpose vessel chartered by Mojo Maritime France (part of James Fisher Marine Sevice).
The connector at the end of the export cable was damaged during the first deployment of the tidal turbine in June 2015.
