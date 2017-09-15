Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbine

Equipment & Technology

//

Sabella has completed the replacement of a new dry mate connector at the end of the export cable connecting the D10 tidal turbine to the coast of Ushant.

The operation was carried out using Olympic Taurus, a multipurpose vessel chartered by Mojo Maritime France (part of James Fisher Marine Sevice).

The connector at the end of the export cable was damaged during the first deployment of the tidal turbine in June 2015.

More articles from this category

More news

Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbine Equipment & Technology //

Vard cablelayer design selected by Japanese company Vessel & ROV News //

Norsafe working with Kongsberg on USV Vessel & ROV News //

Mermaid Maritime secures cable survey contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SAL Heavy Lift closes SAL Offshore BV Company News //

Technip bags EPCI contract from Hurricane Energy Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gardline secures projects in the Asia Pacific Region Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acta Marine provides update on newbuild Vessel & ROV News //

Sentinel Marine newbuild starts work in the North Sea Vessel & ROV News //

Royal IHC and Canyon Offshore form alliance to introduce the Hi-Traq Company News //

Pacific Radiance commences restructuring Company News //

New report examines future of autonomous maritime systems Publications //

VOS Stone chartered to E.ON Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Total extends Safe Caledonia charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //