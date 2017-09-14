Royal IHC and Canyon Offshore form alliance to introduce the Hi-Traq

Royal IHC and Canyon Offshore form alliance to introduce the Hi-TraqCompany News // September 14, 2017
Royal IHC has entered in to a Memorandum Of Understanding with Canyon Offshore, a UK subsidiary of Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group, to work towards an exclusive arrangement to jointly bring the Hi-Traq trenching vehicle to the market.
Upon conclusion of the agreement between the parties, Canyon would have the exclusive right to use the first Hi-Traq M1600, an asset built for both mechanical cutting and jetting operations.
The modular asset would be available either as a standalone trenching spread on a client asset (vessel or barge for shallow water operations) or on board one of Canyon’s class leading construction and trenching support vessels.
Hi-Traq offers enhanced manoeuvrability and powerful tooling to enable safe, efficient burial in a range of seabed conditions. The Hi-Traq vehicle has recently completed onshore cutter testing and is entering final commissioning prior to being mobilised for sea trials.
Alongside co-operation to jointly market Hi-Traq, IHC will be providing further services to Canyon including engineering, modifications and upgrades to existing Canyon equipment.
Additionally, both companies will collaborate to utilise existing and new assets to extend the range of services offered from both businesses, involving a wider scope of equipment pushing the businesses forwards in both current and diversified markets.
More articles from this category