Royal IHC and Canyon Offshore form alliance to introduce the Hi-Traq

Company News

//

Royal IHC has entered in to a Memorandum Of Understanding with Canyon Offshore, a UK subsidiary of Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group, to work towards an exclusive arrangement to jointly bring the Hi-Traq trenching vehicle to the market.

Upon conclusion of the agreement between the parties, Canyon would have the exclusive right to use the first Hi-Traq M1600, an asset built for both mechanical cutting and jetting operations.

The modular asset would be available either as a standalone trenching spread on a client asset (vessel or barge for shallow water operations) or on board one of Canyon’s class leading construction and trenching support vessels.

Hi-Traq offers enhanced manoeuvrability and powerful tooling to enable safe, efficient burial in a range of seabed conditions. The Hi-Traq vehicle has recently completed onshore cutter testing and is entering final commissioning prior to being mobilised for sea trials.

Alongside co-operation to jointly market Hi-Traq, IHC will be providing further services to Canyon including engineering, modifications and upgrades to existing Canyon equipment.

Additionally, both companies will collaborate to utilise existing and new assets to extend the range of services offered from both businesses, involving a wider scope of equipment pushing the businesses forwards in both current and diversified markets.

More articles from this category

More news

Sabella completes connector replacement for tidal turbine Equipment & Technology //

Vard cablelayer design selected by Japanese company Vessel & ROV News //

Norsafe working with Kongsberg on USV Vessel & ROV News //

Mermaid Maritime secures cable survey contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SAL Heavy Lift closes SAL Offshore BV Company News //

Technip bags EPCI contract from Hurricane Energy Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gardline secures projects in the Asia Pacific Region Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Acta Marine provides update on newbuild Vessel & ROV News //

Sentinel Marine newbuild starts work in the North Sea Vessel & ROV News //

Royal IHC and Canyon Offshore form alliance to introduce the Hi-Traq Company News //

Pacific Radiance commences restructuring Company News //

New report examines future of autonomous maritime systems Publications //

VOS Stone chartered to E.ON Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Total extends Safe Caledonia charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //