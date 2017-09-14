Sentinel Marine newbuild starts work in the North Sea

The latest newbuild emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) to join the Sentinel Marine fleet has been deployed in the North Sea after being christened at Aberdeen Harbour.

Mariner Sentinel is now operating on behalf of Statoil on its Mariner field to the east of Shetland.

The 65m ship was one of the largest to be constructed for Aberdeen-headquartered Sentinel Marine, and is part of a new breed of multi-role vessels to be introduced by the firm.

In addition to their main role of protecting offshore workers, the ships can perform other tasks such as oil recovery, rescue towing and dynamic positioning.

