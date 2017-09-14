Acta Marine provides update on newbuild

Construction of Acta Marine’s Ulstein SX195 walk-to-work vessel is progressing well and on schedule at Crist shipyard in Poland.

Acta Marine has also announced the name of the new vessel, which will be Acta Auriga.

Acta Auriga is intended mainly to work in the offshore wind and offshore oil and gas markets or in related markets such as decommissioning.

It will provide offshore logistics and accommodation for 120 people.

The completed hull is expected to be towed from of Crist to Ulsteinvik, Norway early in November 2017.

Thereafter Ulstein Verft will complete the outfitting of the vessel and the installation of SMST's motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane.

Acta Auriga is due to be delivered at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

