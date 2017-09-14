Gardline secures projects in the Asia Pacific Region

Gardline secures projects in the Asia Pacific RegionContracts, Tenders and Rates // September 14, 2017
Gardline has secured two geotechnical projects in the Asia Pacific region.
The first project started in late August in Australia and the second project is commencing shortly offshore Papua New Guinea.
The Australian project consists of mobilising a 50kN dual-drive seabed CPT and a vibrocorer onto a third party vessel. Gardline is also providing specialist geotechnical personnel. Project completion is scheduled for the end of September.
The second project in Papua New Guinea is scheduled to start this week and it will be carried out from Duke, Gardline’s multi-role survey vessel in the Asia-Pacific region and will include acquisition of high resolution multibeam bathymetry, side scan sonar, 2D UHR seismic and the deployment of a 50kN dual-drive seabed CPT, a high power vibrocorer and a 6m Kullenberg piston corer. Gardline anticipate completion of the scope of work by early October.
