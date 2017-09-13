UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directors

Company News

//

Survey company UTEC has appointed long-term employees Cory Goodyear, Mick Elmslie and Jonathan Watt as Business Unit Directors across its Americas and Europe and Africa business units.

The announcement follows the completion of a strategic review which also sees the UTEC corporate headquarters move from Houston to within the Acteon building in Aberdeen.

Stuart Cameron, UTEC Chief Executive Officer, said: “Providing experienced employees with the opportunity to move into new positions has allowed us to add strength and depth to the organisation which will help drive UTEC into new technological and geographical areas.”

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance commences restructuring Company News //

New report examines future of autonomous maritime systems Publications //

VOS Stone chartered to E.ON Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Total extends Safe Caledonia charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directors Company News //

Caterpillar Marine developing innovative propulsion system Equipment & Technology //

Dredging gets under way at Aberdeen News //

Latest cyber security guidelines launched by joint industry group Publications //

InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pharos Offshore delivers refurbished A-frame Equipment & Technology //

Founder of Incat Designs passes away Company News //

VOS Famous bags five year charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shelf Subsea confirms acquisition of Bibby's Singaporean ROVs Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema to retire Hermod Vessel & ROV News //