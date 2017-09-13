UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directors

UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directorsCompany News // September 13, 2017
Survey company UTEC has appointed long-term employees Cory Goodyear, Mick Elmslie and Jonathan Watt as Business Unit Directors across its Americas and Europe and Africa business units.
The announcement follows the completion of a strategic review which also sees the UTEC corporate headquarters move from Houston to within the Acteon building in Aberdeen.
Stuart Cameron, UTEC Chief Executive Officer, said: “Providing experienced employees with the opportunity to move into new positions has allowed us to add strength and depth to the organisation which will help drive UTEC into new technological and geographical areas.”
