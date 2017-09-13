Total extends Safe Caledonia charter

Total extends Safe Caledonia charterContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 13, 2017
Total E & P UK Limited has extended a charter for the semi-submersible accommodation vessel Safe Caledonia on the Elgin-Franklin facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.
The 30-day option extends on site operations through until late October 2017.
