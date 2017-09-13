Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Total extends Safe Caledonia charter

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // September 13, 2017

    Total E & P UK Limited has extended a charter for the semi-submersible accommodation vessel Safe Caledonia on the Elgin-Franklin facility in the UK sector of the North Sea.

    The 30-day option extends on site operations through until late October 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers