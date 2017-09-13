VOS Stone chartered to E.ON

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Vroon Offshore has confirmed that E.ON has contracted VOS Stone for logistics support and offshore accommodation at the Arkona offshore windfarm in Germany.



VOS Stone was delivered to Vroon by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding, China in July 2017. The vessel will undergo final outfitting works in the Netherlands and be ready to commence operations in the North Sea from November 2017.

The vessel is a subsea support walk-to-work vessel. Sister vessel of VOS Start is currently employed at the Walney Extension windfarm in the Irish Sea.

Like her sister vessel, VOS Stone will be fitted with a motion-compensated offshore gangway and a 50 tonne active-heave-compensated crane. The vessel can provide accommodation for 60 client personnel.

Special attention at the design stage was paid to the client experience, resulting in comfortable cabins, recreation facilities and office spaces. Featuring a covered warehouse on the main-deck level, the vessel has the versatility to perform cargo handling and passenger transfers to and from offshore assets, such as wind turbines, offshore platforms or crew transfer vessels, as well as engage in subsea-support operations.



VOS Stone will commence the charter for E.On in mid-2018.

