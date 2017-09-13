Pacific Radiance commences restructuring

Company News

//

The Board of Directors of Pacific Radiance in Singapore has confirmed that, together with its advisers, it has commenced discussion with its bank lenders in relation to the review of the group’s financial position and capital structure.

The company said the group and bank lenders intend to work towards a consensual restructuring of the group’s borrowings.

