Pacific Radiance commences restructuring

Pacific Radiance commences restructuringCompany News
// September 13, 2017
The Board of Directors of Pacific Radiance in Singapore has confirmed that, together with its advisers, it has commenced discussion with its bank lenders in relation to the review of the group’s financial position and capital structure.
The company said the group and bank lenders intend to work towards a consensual restructuring of the group’s borrowings.
