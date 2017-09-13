Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Pacific Radiance commences restructuring

    Company News // September 13, 2017

    The Board of Directors of Pacific Radiance in Singapore has confirmed that, together with its advisers, it has commenced discussion with its bank lenders in relation to the review of the group’s financial position and capital structure.

    The company said the group and bank lenders intend to work towards a consensual restructuring of the group’s borrowings.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers