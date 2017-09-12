Pharos Offshore delivers refurbished A-frame

Pharos Offshore delivers refurbished A-frameEquipment & Technology // September 12, 2017
After refurbishment of a recently acquired A-frame, Pharos Offshore has delivered the handling system to an unspecificed client it has been working with.
Part of the refurbishment included a complete overhaul and service of the hydraulic cylinders, motors and gearboxes, with the hydraulic hoses being manufactured to NAS6, pressure tested and certified to industry standard.
Pharos worked closely with Durham Lifting Ltd to establish a test procedure to prove the systems safe working load of 20 tonnes, proof tested during mobilisation to the vessel on which the A-frame was installed.
Pharos Offshore's director of operations Chris Gamble said “We worked closely with our end client to deliver a refurbished A-frame with vehicle specific docking interface to be used with a new build tTrencher, in a very short time scale. A Pharos Offshore team of technicians conducted the refurbishment and modifications using off-the-shelf components to save on cost and delivery, whilst utilising local suppliers where possible and adding the benefits of offshore experience to ensure longevity and offshore readiness.”
