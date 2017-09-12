InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 project

InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 projectContracts, Tenders and Rates
// September 12, 2017
InterMoor has been awarded a service contract with Subsea 7 to provide mooring and tow services for BP’s Mad Dog 2 project.
The contract with Subsea 7, BP’s subsea offshore installation contractor on the project, will involve InterMoor securing the new semi-submersible production platform at depths of 4,440ft in the Gulf of Mexico.
InterMoor will install the new Mad Dog 2 platform which includes wet tow and mooring installation.
