InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 project

InterMoor has been awarded a service contract with Subsea 7 to provide mooring and tow services for BP’s Mad Dog 2 project.

The contract with Subsea 7, BP’s subsea offshore installation contractor on the project, will involve InterMoor securing the new semi-submersible production platform at depths of 4,440ft in the Gulf of Mexico.

InterMoor will install the new Mad Dog 2 platform which includes wet tow and mooring installation.

