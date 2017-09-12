Dredging gets under way at Aberdeen

News

//

The construction programme supporting the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour has reached a significant milestone in the commencement of dredging operations.

The construction project, which began in May this year with the development of a north breakwater access road and the start of work on the north breakwater itself, has progressed well, and the commencement of dredging operations is a major step forward for the project.

The first dredging vessel to arrive was Van Oord’s Costa Verde, which has started work in the bay. The vessel is a trailing suction hopper dredger, scheduled to remove approximately 200,000 m3 of material prior to the arrival of a backhoe dredger later in the construction schedule, which will address the denser seabed material.

The dredging operation is designed to increase the water depth in the bay ahead of the construction of quays over the next three years, and the subsequent development of world-class deep-water berthage.

Over the next three years, Nigg Bay, to the south of the existing harbour, will be expanded and developed, representing a step change in marine support capabilities in Scotland.

The £350 million project will see additional facilities constructed which will, by 2020, form Aberdeen South Harbour and transform the port’s ability to accommodate the trend for larger vessels, opening potential new revenue streams for the north of Scotland

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance commences restructuring Company News //

New report examines future of autonomous maritime systems Publications //

VOS Stone chartered to E.ON Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Total extends Safe Caledonia charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directors Company News //

Caterpillar Marine developing innovative propulsion system Equipment & Technology //

Dredging gets under way at Aberdeen News //

Latest cyber security guidelines launched by joint industry group Publications //

InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pharos Offshore delivers refurbished A-frame Equipment & Technology //

Founder of Incat Designs passes away Company News //

VOS Famous bags five year charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shelf Subsea confirms acquisition of Bibby's Singaporean ROVs Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema to retire Hermod Vessel & ROV News //