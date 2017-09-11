Shelf Subsea confirms acquisition of Bibby's Singaporean ROVs

Shelf Subsea says it recently completed the purchase of the Singapore-based ROV ﬂeet from Bibby Offshore.

The systems are one Atom and three Quasar work class ROVs plus one Lynx eyeball ROV.

"These, coupled with Shelf's existing Panther XTP zone rated ROV will give us a handy fleet of capable and diverse ROVs," said the company.

Shelf recently signed a contract to take the 84m DP2 DSV Nusantara from Miclyn on a two years (plus options) charter, which started at the beginning of September 2017.

The vessel is the ex-Hallin’s Windermere and is fitted with an inbuilt 15-man sat dive system with SPHLB and a handy 50-tonne heave-compensating crane on board.

Shelf will oﬀer the vessel and new ROVs for integrated diving and ROV work across the Asia Paciﬁc region.

The ﬁrst contract has already been awarded for work in Indonesia under a long-term framework contract arrangement for Premier with local company Bintang Offshore as the contractor.

