Founder of Incat Designs passes away

Company News

//

Incat Crowther says it is saddened by the passing of Philip Hercus. As the founder Incat Designs, he was one of the forefathers of Incat Crowther, and indeed the marine design industry in Australia.

Mr Hercus’ contribution to the industry was immense. In the 1980s, he pioneered the introduction of aluminium catamaran passenger vessels in tourist areas such as the Great Barrier Reef before developing the Wave Piercing Catamaran.

In 1990, one of these vessels won the Hales Trophy for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic Ocean for a commercial vessel. Mr Hercus was awarded the Order of Australia in 1995 for his services to the industry.

In addition, he gave many young draftsman and naval architects their start in the industry, many of whom went on to form their own design businesses that have kept Australia at the forefront of the field.

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance commences restructuring Company News //

New report examines future of autonomous maritime systems Publications //

VOS Stone chartered to E.ON Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Total extends Safe Caledonia charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

UTEC restructures and appoints new business unit directors Company News //

Caterpillar Marine developing innovative propulsion system Equipment & Technology //

Dredging gets under way at Aberdeen News //

Latest cyber security guidelines launched by joint industry group Publications //

InterMoor wins contract on Mad Dog Phase 2 project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Pharos Offshore delivers refurbished A-frame Equipment & Technology //

Founder of Incat Designs passes away Company News //

VOS Famous bags five year charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shelf Subsea confirms acquisition of Bibby's Singaporean ROVs Vessel & ROV News //

Heerema to retire Hermod Vessel & ROV News //