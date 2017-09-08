Bourbon makes another large loss - Gaël Bodénès becomes CEO

Company News

//

Offshore vessel owner Bourbon made a large loss in the first half of 2017 and has confirmed that Jacques de Chateuvieux is stepping down as CEO at the company.

Announcing results for the first six months of the year, Mr de Chateuvieux said Bourbon remains "committed to creating the necessary conditions to face the challenge on all fronts."

He said the debt reorganization the company completed at the end of July was an important step in the right dirtection.

In the first six months Bourbon had adjusted revenue of €459.5 million, down 8.7% compared with the second half of 2016 (consolidated revenue of €419.7 million). Adjusted costs were down by 10% compared with the second half of 2016, enabling margin rates to stabilize compared with the second half of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was stable at €59.6 million (consolidated EBITDA amounted to €51.2 million). Consolidated EBIT was -€90.8 million.

Net income, -€170.1 million, was impacted by unrealized foreign exchange losses amounting to €50 million.

"With oil prices having stabilized at around US$50, oil companies have adapted and started E&P projects again," said the company. "Demand remains low, however, there are signs of a gradual return to drilling and development in certain countries."

At a meeting held on 4 September 2017, the Board of Directors of Bourbon confirmed Mr de Chateauvieux as Executive Chairman and appointed Gaël Bodénès as Chief Executive Officer. The board also decided that Astrid de Bréon, Chief Financial Officer, would be an integral part of the executive team.

The changes follow Christian Lefèvre's appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Jaccar Holdings as of 1 October 2017, who has consequently left his executive position at Bourbon.

More articles from this category

More news

Heerema to retire Hermod Vessel & ROV News //

PlanSea and ION to collaborate to optimize supply vessel logistics Equipment & Technology //

Schlumberger completes acquisition of towed streamer and OBN seismic with single vessel Projects and Operations //

Damen holds naming ceremony for Bibby WaveMaster 1 Vessel & ROV News //

Bourbon makes another large loss - Gaël Bodénès becomes CEO Company News //

Jan De Nul completes Race Bank export cable installation Projects and Operations //

Seatools upgrades fallpipe ROV on Stornes Equipment & Technology //

SMD designs and builds innovative 6,000m winch and LARS Equipment & Technology //

SolstadFarstad sells three anchor handlers Company News //

Shah Deniz consortium's new subsea vessel ready for action Vessel & ROV News //

Mermaid Maritime secures more subsea contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Triyards suspends trading in its shares in order to restructure Yard News //

McDermott appoints Philippe Barril to Board of Directors Company News //

Boskalis acquires US$50 million worth of marine transport contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //