Damen holds naming ceremony for Bibby WaveMaster 1
On 6 September a naming ceremony for the walk-to-work vessel Bibby WaveMaster 1 took place at the cruise terminal in the Port of Rotterdam.
Built for UK-based Bibby Group, Bibby WaveMaster 1 is the first of Damen’s new class of purpose-built Service Operations Vessels (SOVs).
In January 2016, Bibby Marine Services and Damen signed a contract for construction of the first of the new class. Steel was cut for the first time weeks later, and the newbuild was launched at Damen Shipyards Galati on 24 March 2017.
Bibby WaveMaster 1 will now undergo a few days of final systems testing before starting operations on 18 September with James Fisher Marine Services at Innogy’s 336MW Galloper windfarm off the coast of Suffolk, UK, undertaking winter commissioning work on the project's substation and 56 Siemens 6MW turbines.
In April 2018 the vessel will begin an assignment for Total E&P Nederland, working on gas platforms in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.
