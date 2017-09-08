Schlumberger completes acquisition of towed streamer and OBN seismic with single vessel

Projects and Operations

Schlumberger says WesternGeco recently completed a hybrid seismic acquisition survey using a newly-deployed multipurpose vessel, a first in the industry.

The 340 km2 3D seismic survey was acquired offshore Sarawak, Malaysia, for Roc Oil using a triple source array with simultaneous recording by ocean-bottom nodes and a towed-streamer spread, all from a single seismic vessel.

WG Vespucci acquired the high-quality ocean-bottom seismic (OBS) data required around existing platform obstructions supplemented by streamer seismic data. Simultaneously acquiring the OBS and streamer data without having to employ multiple acquisition vessels and crews resulted in cost reduction and greater efficiency while achieving the survey objectives.

“Providing a hybrid OBS and streamer acquisition option with our multipurpose vessel versus a traditional OBS or towed streamer survey gave the customer a versatile and cost-effective solution to better fit their specific challenges and budget,” said Maurice Nessim, president, WesternGeco, Schlumberger. “This industry-first acquisition underscores our commitment to offering our customers innovative approaches to offshore seismic acquisition challenges.”

WG Vespucci is one of three newly configured multipurpose vessels in WesternGeco's fleet. WG Tasman and WG Cook are equipped with Q-Seabed multicomponent seabed seismic systems.

