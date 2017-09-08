PlanSea and ION to collaborate to optimize supply vessel logistics

PlanSea Solutions Limited and ION Geophysical Corporation are to collaborate to improve the efficiency of offshore supply vessel logistics.

By embedding PlanSea's logistics optimization algorithms into ION's innovative Marlin offshore operations optimization software, the two companies aim to provide a comprehensive, real-time solution for marine logistics management that significantly reduces costs and risks.

ION's Marlin software provides a visualization and communications infrastructure to gather supply vessel inventory, scheduling and task data from existing systems and workflows.

Consolidating this data enables Marlin to provide comprehensive situational awareness information with supply vessel key performance indicators (KPI) for analysis by management teams.

By integrating PlanSea's field-proven optimization algorithms with Marlin's supply vessel performance statistics, the collaboration seeks to ensure efficient operations are maintained at all times. This solution is also designed to further reduce offshore marine support costs by creating a platform to enable supply vessel fleet sharing between companies.

Jim Cargill, CEO of PlanSea, said, "We are pleased to be working with ION on this exciting new development. It is important for the future of our industry that companies collaborate to ensure that efficiencies are achieved at the earliest possible date. PlanSea's software has successfully demonstrated major cost savings already and we look forward to working with ION and clients to optimize their offshore logistics operations."

Chris Usher, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of ION's E&P Operations Optimization group, said "Our Marlin offshore operations management solution has been delivering value for a range of operations globally, providing enhanced situational awareness and offshore activity planning. Our solution has been developed to bring these gains to offshore logistics, and collaborating with PlanSea allows us to offer a unique solution for optimization, adding considerable value to the overall package. Together we are able to improve operational efficiencies and minimize HSE risk."

