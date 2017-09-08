Heerema to retire Hermod

Heerema Marine Contractor’s semi-submersible crane vessel Hermod, an icon of the offshore industry, will retire at the end of this year after an impressive operational performance of nearly 40 years.

Designed and constructed in the 1970s, Hermod and sister vessel Balder were the first semi-submersible crane vessels of their kind in the offshore industry.

The semi-submersible concept was developed to extend operability in the harsh North Sea environment and deliver superior lifting capacity. This allowed Heerema Marine Contractors to work faster and during more months of the year than the conventional monohull crane vessels of the time.

After delivery by Mitsui in 1978, Hermod’s first job was the installation of the Piper A platform on the UK Continental Shelf. She executed her first project outside the North Sea in Brazil in the mid-1980s, followed by projects in the Gulf of Mexico, South East Asia and Africa. Throughout her career, Hermod worked in more than 25 countries and was involved in several ‘firsts’.

