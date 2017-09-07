Mermaid Maritime secures more subsea contracts

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Mermaid Maritime says its business units have been awarded subsea contracts in Southeast Asia and the Middle East with a combined estimated value of US$12 million.

The first contract award, with work scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2017, will involve use of the DP2 saturation diving vessel Mermaid Commander with a Quasar work-class ROV carrying-out a 60-day saturation diving and ROV inspection, maintenance and repair project in Malaysia.

The second contract, with work also scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2017, will involve use of the DP2 DSV Mermaid Endurer with ROV and grouting spread to carry-out combined survey, spool-piece tie-in and free span correction projects on subsea pipelines in the Middle East.

