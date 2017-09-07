Shah Deniz consortium's new subsea vessel ready for action

The Shah Deniz consortium says its new subsea vessel, Khankendi, is now ready to begin operations.

The vessel was designed and built specifially to install the subsea production system in the Caspian Sea as part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.

The official inauguration of the new US$378 million vessel took place in Baku on 6 September 2017.

Khankendi will now be deployed to the Shah Deniz field where it is expected to undertake subsea installation and construction work over the next 11 years.

The vessel is 155m in length with a breadth of 32m and 2,000m of deck space. It has deadweight of 17,600 tonnes, can carry 5,000 tonnes at 6.5m draft and has two enginerooms with 6 x 4.4MW and 2 x 3.2MW generators.

