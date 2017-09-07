Offshore Shipping Online

    SolstadFarstad sells three anchor handlers

    Company News // September 7, 2017

    SolstadFarstad says it rcently participated in a public auction in Brazil for the sale of three AHTS vessels to the
    Brazilian Navy.

    SolstadFarstad made the best sales offer, and the Brazilian Navy has decided to acquire the three AHTS vessels
    Sea Fox, Sea Vixen and Sea Stoat.

    The total sales price is US$24 million en bloc, and expected delivery to new owner is 4Q 2017.

