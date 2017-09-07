SolstadFarstad sells three anchor handlers

SolstadFarstad says it rcently participated in a public auction in Brazil for the sale of three AHTS vessels to the

Brazilian Navy.

SolstadFarstad made the best sales offer, and the Brazilian Navy has decided to acquire the three AHTS vessels

Sea Fox, Sea Vixen and Sea Stoat.

The total sales price is US$24 million en bloc, and expected delivery to new owner is 4Q 2017.

