    Seatools upgrades fallpipe ROV on Stornes

    Equipment & Technology // September 7, 2017

    ROV manufacturer Seatools has completed the upgrade of the fallpipe ROV on Van Oord’s flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes.

    The upgrade entailed a depth upgrade that enables Van Oord to undertake precision rock installation in water depths of up to 2,100m.

    Seatools delivered the fallpipe ROV in 2007, with a depth rating of 1,350m. The FPROV set a world record in November 2014, when Stornes installed rock in water depths of up to 1,277m.

    An ongoing trend in the direction of deep-water and ultra-deep-water fields demanded a greater depth rating for the fallpipe ROV. The upgrade required modification of the ROV’s electronic systems and software.

